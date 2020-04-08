Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $16,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

