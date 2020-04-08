Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.
NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.67 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $16,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
