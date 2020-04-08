Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,276. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

