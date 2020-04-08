Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,276. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.