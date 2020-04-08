Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Acquires $601,331.20 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $601,331.20. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $1,669,235.81.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

