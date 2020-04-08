Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Major Shareholder Redmile Group, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Redmile Group, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Redmile Group, Llc acquired 39,300 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $446,841.00.

NLTX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $387.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.