Needham & Company LLC Trims Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price to $35.00

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of SGH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 8,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,535. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

