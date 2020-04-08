National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Cp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EQX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth $7,693,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 2,547.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

