MTY Food Group Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$68.66. The firm has a market cap of $439.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.30 million.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.