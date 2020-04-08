M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.64. 17,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.