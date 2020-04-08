Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Head to Head Survey

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62% Jaguar Mining -0.15% -0.14% -0.08%

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.23 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -1.86 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.09 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.22%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

