Morgan Stanley Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $39.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.99.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 97,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

