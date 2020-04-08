Morgan Stanley Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $122.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.
KSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.
NYSE:KSU opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
