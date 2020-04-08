Morgan Stanley Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $122.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

KSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NYSE:KSU opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

