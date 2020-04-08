Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 52,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,908 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

