Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.