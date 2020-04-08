Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,001,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,841,000 after buying an additional 94,522 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

