Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,189 iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,970 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 217,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

