Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 70,830 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $31,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.