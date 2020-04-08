Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 178,668 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,668 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.87% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

