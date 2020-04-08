Money Design Co. Ltd. Invests $4.76 Million in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,038.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

