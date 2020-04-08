Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

