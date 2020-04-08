Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.07% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,689.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

EPP opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

