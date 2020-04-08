Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $679,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.