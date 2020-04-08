Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $31.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 5.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $31,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

VGK opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

