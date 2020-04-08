Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $235,000 Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,921 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after buying an additional 2,683,061 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,007,560 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,095,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,601,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 291,062 shares during the period.

EWY stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

