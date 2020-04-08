Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $17.58 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 205,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

