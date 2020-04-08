Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

