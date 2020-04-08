Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 407,381 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407,381 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.