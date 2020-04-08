Mizuho Trims Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price to

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,283. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. Novocure has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $945,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Novocure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $65,536,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $4,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,330,000 after purchasing an additional 77,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

