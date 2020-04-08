Mizuho Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $82.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autoliv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

