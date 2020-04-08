Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.45. Millendo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1,982,142 shares trading hands.

MLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.