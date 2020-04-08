Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III Sells 330 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $32,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MAA opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

