Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft stock opened at $163.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

