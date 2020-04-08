Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 4,056 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,726.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,226,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,034,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,565.88.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $10,687.56.

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $18,605.60.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $20,251.48.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,259 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $6,131.33.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,518 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,356.18.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781.08.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,159.55.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 24,121 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,746.43.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,786.97.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Tiptree Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $208.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth $6,363,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tiptree by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TIPT shares. ValuEngine raised Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

