MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $12.91. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 27,410,045 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 820,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,421 in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

