MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

MGP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after buying an additional 2,068,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after buying an additional 1,440,320 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,565,000 after buying an additional 961,845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after buying an additional 799,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after buying an additional 751,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

