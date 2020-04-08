Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

AMTB stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

