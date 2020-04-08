MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $771.27 million, a PE ratio of -53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

