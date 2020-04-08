Maxim Group Downgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

NV5 Global stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

