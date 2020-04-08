Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. The company's portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. "

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

DOOR stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

