Marc Montagner Sells 8,397 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,397 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $15,282.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Montagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $151,814.12.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

