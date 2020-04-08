Magi 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Magi has a market cap of $144,899.63 and $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Magi has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,825,201 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

