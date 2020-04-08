Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

