Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.
Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
Shares of LXFR stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.