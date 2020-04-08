Luxfer Holdings PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of LXFR opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $353.56 million, a PE ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

