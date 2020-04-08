Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $30.13 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, HitBTC and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $30.13 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 251.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.02845783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,242,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinExchange, AirSwap, Upbit, Binance, Bithumb, IDEX, Bitbns, Bittrex, IDAX, Tokenomy, YoBit, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.