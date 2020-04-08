Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.07.

LTHM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $691.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Livent by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Livent by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Livent by 22,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

