Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587 ($7.72).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.97.

In related news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

