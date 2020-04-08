Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEVI. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,431 shares of company stock valued at $11,873,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

