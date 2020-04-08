Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $120.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $50,532,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $6,472,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Landstar System by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the period.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

