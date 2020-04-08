Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lagardere SCA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Lagardere SCA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. Lagardere SCA has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.