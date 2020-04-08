Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.