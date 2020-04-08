Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) SVP Sells $169,360.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hong Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, March 26th, Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $191,120.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.